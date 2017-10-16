Chesterfield police investigate reports of vehicle larcenies

Chesterfield police are investigating three reports of vehicle larcenies.

Police say suspects entered 10 vehicles in the 100 block of Swanage Road between 9 p.m. on Sunday to 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Change and other items were taken from six of those vehicles. Most of the cars were unlocked.

Another incident happened in the area of the 9700 block of Redbridge Road sometime between 5 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday. Two unlocked vehicles were entered, and money was taken from one of the vehicles.

The third incident happened in the 9700 block of Goodward Court sometime between 9 a.m. on Sunday to 9:30 a.m. on Monday. One unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was taken.

Police are encouraging residents to lock and to remove valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

