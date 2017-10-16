Police ID woman found dead in Henrico condo complex

Henrico police have identified the woman's body found at a condo complex off of East Parham Road.

Barbara Gary, 61, was found unresponsive around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 1500 block of Americana Drive. Emergency crews attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

