Brunswick student faces felony charges for threatening to kill five students

A Brunswick High School student is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill five students.

The threat was made on social media, and the sheriff's office was made aware of the electronic threat to kill five students who attended both Brunswick and Park View high schools.

"Deputies and investigators began to interview those involved and attempted to obtain information about the account holder's identity and information," the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputies then took precautions to ensure the safety of both schools and their students. Deputies say the threat was tied to a Snapchat and Gmail account. They also were able to identify the cell phone provider used to send the threat.

The threat caused the Brunswick and Park View high school football game to be postponed. The two were supposed to play each other on Friday.

The student faces felony charges for threats of death or serious bodily injury to a person on school property.

