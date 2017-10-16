WWII vet goes skydiving for 95th birthday

World War II veteran Norwood Thomas, of Virginia Beach, made national headlines after reuniting with his wartime girlfriend in Australia after more than 70 years.

Well, it turns out that Thomas is not just a sweet-hearted romantic, but he is now a record-setting daredevil, too.

Over the weekend, Thomas celebrated his 95th birthday by going skydiving. Braving a drop from 13,000 feet in the air is no easy feat, yet Thomas welcomed the challenge.

"It's on my bucket list, and I wanted it to be one of the last things I do before I die," said Thomas. "This is a beautiful world when you are looking down on it. All these mortals, I tell you, a feeling you don't get unless you get up there."

Skydive Suffolk says Thomas is now the oldest person to skydive with the organization. He plans to go skydiving again on his 96th birthday.

