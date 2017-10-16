Police need help in identifying vandalism suspects

Crime Stoppers and Richmond police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in vandalizing properties in the city.

Early Sept. 14, officers say four white men were recorded on security cameras vandalizing several properties in the area of the 2500 blocks of West Main Street and Floyd Avenue. The suspects were seen heading north on Robinson Street and spray painting buildings along the way.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

