Police investigation prompts evacuation of building in South Richmond

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious object found inside a building in Richmond's Southside.

The call came in at 12:18 p.m. for a suspicious object found inside a building in the 700 block of Stockton Street. A building in the block was partially evacuated.

Sixth and Commerce streets are closed while police are still on the scene.

