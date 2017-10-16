Garden built along I-95 in Prince George due to tourism

Prince George County and the Cameron Foundation completed a $1.2 million gateway project called The Gardens at Exit 45, which is located off of Interstate 95 at exit 45.

The Gardens at Exit 45, which is named for its location, "includes major lighting and landscaping enhancements. It features two 47-foot-tall glass architectural spires that flank the roadway as well as create a threshold to the commercial district. The celebration follows more than two years of planning, design and construction of the unique gateway," according to a press release.

The administrator for Prince George says Exit 45 had served as a hub for tourism in the county in the past "but had fallen into decline in more recent years."

The Gardens at Exit 45 features 139 trees, 363 shrubs, and about 3,000 perennials along the exit ramp and at the South Crater Road intersection. The trees along the southbound ramp feature 28 lights. The gateway has two glass towers, one along each side of the entranceway.

"The spire finials are highlighted by four lights, and internal illumination of the spires comes from four color-changing LED flood lights that are activated at night," according to a press release.

