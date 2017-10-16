Woman dies after running off road, striking multiple trees

A 22-year-old Fredericksburg woman died Sunday after running off a road and striking multiple trees in King and Queen County.

Khadijah M. L. Robinson was driving north on Route 721 when she lost control of the vehicle around 10:30 a.m., Virginia State Police said. She was ejected from her vehicle in the crash.

No other passengers were inside the vehicle.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

