Former youth softball coach arrested on 34 sexual assault charges

A former youth softball coach was arrested on 34 charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County. Documents show two female victims were involved and the alleged abuse took place for almost 10 years.

Virginia State Police arrested Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, on seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from a 2016 investigation after officers say a female victim went to police about an alleged sexual abuse during Rithgeb's tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange County.

Officers say she was a former youth softball coach for Orange County High School and has coached youth recreational teams and travel teams in Orange, Spotsylvania and the surrounding area from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

She does not currently coach at the school.

Rothgeb turned herself in to state police on Friday and is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

