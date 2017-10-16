Former youth softball coach arrested on 34 sexual assault charges

A former youth softball coach was arrested on 34 charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County.More >>
Prince George County and the Cameron Foundation completed a $1.2 million gateway project called The Gardens at Exit 45, which is located off of Interstate 95 at exit 45.More >>
A 22-year-old Fredericksburg woman died Sunday after running off a road and striking multiple trees in King and Queen County.More >>
Gas prices are starting to go down again. The prices started to hike up due to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the person who died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down lanes for hours on Saturday night.More >>
