Community organization, partners help fight violence

Several organizations -- including the Peter Paul Development Center, Richmond City Health District and the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building -- joined forces Monday for the "Rise and Shine breakfast" highlighting the importance of "empowering the community" and how collective impact can foster success.

The program highlighted the impact of these organizations that are working together in Richmond’s East End to engage, connect and provide support with a goal of empowering the community.

There was a panel discussion on health, wealth and education too and a woman who has been helped by these organizations spoke out.

A few years ago, Felicia Dixon -- a newly single mom -- was to keep a roof over her head and her three children's.

"I was no longer working due to mental illness and so many diagnoses," Dixon said. "Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, bi polar."

These circumstances left Dixon, who was raised on an Air Force base, in the battle of her life.

"I decided with some counseling it would be best to start over in public housing, and that's how I ended up in Mosby Court four years ago," she said.

It’s an experience that's been far from easy.

"Growing up on an Air Force base and in King William in the country, the only time I heard a gunshot was when people were hunting," Dixon said. "So the constant gunfire set me into a manic episode."

That episode just made things worse.

"There were several murders during my first couple of years there," she said.

The murders and the shooting hasn't stopped. So far this year, 53 people have been killed in the city of Richmond, many in public housing. Just last week three people were murdered and several teenagers were shot.

The mayor, police chief and public housing director came together in September pushing for changes in the city, including calling on the community to come together for a housing summit, to discuss new housing and the redevelopment of housing throughout the city.

Dixon thinks these are good ideas, but more needs to be done including counseling and community integration, something she got at the Peter Paul Development Center.

"I think there needs to be a covering like counseling, help with socializing, help letting go of some of the negative things in your life so you can move forward," Dixon said.

"When you've lost hope, you haven't seen opportunities in front of you, you result to something we don't want to see so our job here is to keep the light bulb lit in terms of their more positive future orientation,” said Damon Jiggetts, the executive director for the Peter Paul Development Center.



