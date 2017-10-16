1 person seriously injured in I-95 crash

One person was sent to the hospital on Monday morning with serious injuries after a crash on southbound I-95.

The crash, which occurred at 9:49 a.m. in the city of Richmond near the Downtown Expressway exit, involved multiple vehicles, Virginia State Police said.

The person seriously injured was transported to VCU Medical Center.

There's currently no information on what caused the crash or if any charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12