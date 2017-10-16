Man arrested, charged with abducting 16-year-old

A 21-year-old man, claiming to be a part of a gang, was charged with abducting a 16-year-old girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Sunday. Police say he forced the girl into his car after the two fought at a party.

Roberto Medrano-Segovia was charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Segovia and Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz were at a party on Danville Road. They became involved in an argument that turned physical. Witnesses helped the victim, and the two were separated. Officers say Segovia pulled out a knife and claimed to be an MS-13 gang member.

Police say Segovia left the home but later returned with other people. Segovia allegedly then used a sharp item to deflate three tires of a vehicle belonging to one of the witnesses that helped the 16-year-old.

According to officers, the 16-year-old was then forced into Segovia's car.

Detectives then reported the 16-year-old missing and endangered, and Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert. Officers say the two were found at a home on Barksdale Street in Woodbridge.

The man and the woman in the home gave police false names, but officers quickly identified them and questioned them about the abduction.

The victim was found unharmed and was reunited with her family.

Segovia was arrested and is being held without bond. His next court date is on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12