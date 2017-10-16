Power restored to most Dominion customers near VCU

Equipment problems caused a power outage Monday morning near VCU that knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Dominion said the issue was at a substation in the Carver area around 10:30 a.m. Several buildings at VCU were impacted by the outage.

Within 45 minutes of the initial issue, power was restored to most customers.

UPDATES FROM DOMINION:

11:19 a.m.

Restoration near completion near VCU. Cause: failed substation insulator. Swapping out now, lights back on for everyone soon! @DomEnergyVA pic.twitter.com/zSEKgO1Mcy — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

11:13 a.m.

Update: lights back for 4900+ customers near VCU. 4 of 6 impacted circuits now have power. @DomEnergyVA crews working on getting last 2 up! — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

10:56 a.m.

Several buildings on VCU campus impacted by outage. @DomEnergyVA crews are onsite at substation NOW, working to restore power. — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

10:46 a.m.

Heads up: equipment issue @ substation in the Carver area. Outage near VCU and surround. Repair team on the way! Be careful @ intersections. — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

