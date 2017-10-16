Power restored to most Dominion customers near VCU - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power restored to most Dominion customers near VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Equipment problems caused a power outage Monday morning near VCU that knocked out power to thousands of customers. 

Dominion said the issue was at a substation in the Carver area around 10:30 a.m. Several buildings at VCU were impacted by the outage. 

Within 45 minutes of the initial issue, power was restored to most customers. 

