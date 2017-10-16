Power restored in VCU area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power restored in VCU area

An equipment issue caused power to be knocked out to thousands near VCU on Monday. (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter) An equipment issue caused power to be knocked out to thousands near VCU on Monday. (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Equipment problems caused a power outage Monday morning near VCU that knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Dominion said the issue was at a substation in the Carver area around 10:30 a.m. Several buildings at VCU were impacted by the outage.

Richmond public schools said the power outage affected Carver Elementary School and Richmond Alternative School. 

All the customers impacted by the outage had their power restored in less than two hours. 

