Power restored in VCU area

An equipment issue caused power to be knocked out to thousands near VCU on Monday. (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter)

Equipment problems caused a power outage Monday morning near VCU that knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Dominion said the issue was at a substation in the Carver area around 10:30 a.m. Several buildings at VCU were impacted by the outage.

Richmond public schools said the power outage affected Carver Elementary School and Richmond Alternative School.

All the customers impacted by the outage had their power restored in less than two hours.

UPDATES FROM DOMINION:

12:10 p.m.

As of 11:33am, all customers impacted by substation outage near VCU were restored. Thanks for hanging in there. #ThankALineman @DomEnergyVA — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

11:19 a.m.

Restoration near completion near VCU. Cause: failed substation insulator. Swapping out now, lights back on for everyone soon! @DomEnergyVA pic.twitter.com/zSEKgO1Mcy — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

11:13 a.m.

Update: lights back for 4900+ customers near VCU. 4 of 6 impacted circuits now have power. @DomEnergyVA crews working on getting last 2 up! — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

10:56 a.m.

Several buildings on VCU campus impacted by outage. @DomEnergyVA crews are onsite at substation NOW, working to restore power. — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

10:46 a.m.

Heads up: equipment issue @ substation in the Carver area. Outage near VCU and surround. Repair team on the way! Be careful @ intersections. — Janell Hancock (@JanellDomEnergy) October 16, 2017

