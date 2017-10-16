Chesterfield police release suspect description of VSU suspect

Chesterfield police have released a description of the suspect involved in a shooting that happened on the Virginia State University campus on Saturday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department shut down part of Chester Road early Monday after an SUV flipped into a utility pole.
Superintendent Dr. James Lane is speaking out after allegations of racism and political intimidation at two high schools in Chesterfield.
A van went up in flames in Chesterfield, near Ettrick, and now the fire marshal is investigating to find out if the suspicious fire was set in purpose.
Concerned parents call 12 after they say there was a sewage issue at Falling Creek Middle School on Thursday.
