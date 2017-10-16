Chesterfield police release suspect description of VSU suspect

Chesterfield police have released a description of the suspect involved in a shooting that happened on the Virginia State University campus on Saturday.

Both Chesterfield and Virginia State University police responded around 8:25 p.m. to the 1 block of Hayden Street for a report of a shooting. The shooting happened across from Rogers Stadium.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man, who is not a VSU student, suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras dropping a firearm on campus and exiting school grounds at Lee Street and Chesterfield Avenue. Officers describe the suspect as a black man wearing light blue jeans and a white T-shirt with blue sleeves.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

