Gas prices going down after hurricanes

Gas prices are starting to go down again after two hurricanes struck the U.S. in Texas and Florida.

The average gas price in Richmond is currently $2.21, compared to $2.45 last month.

Nationally, the average gas price is $2.47, compared to $2.63 last month.

“Gas prices have fallen steadily for the past four weeks, inching ever-closer to pre-Harvey levels, and now we are seeing gasoline demand drop alongside prices,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “The latest demand figures show the lowest since the week Hurricane Harvey hit and can likely be the beginning of a downward demand trend indicating even cheaper gas prices to come this fall.”

