Confederate monument in Norfolk vandalized

Little girl has a message for Carolina Panther QB Cam Newton

Little girl has a message for Carolina Panther QB Cam Newton

Bride shares wedding with sister with special needs

Bride shares wedding with sister with special needs

Officers are working to determine who vandalized a Confederate monument in Norfolk.

Dispatchers told WAVY that calls started coming in around 3:30 a.m. on Monday for the vandalism in the 400 block of East Main Street. The words "#2 Better Luck Never" were spray-painted onto the monument.

Groups have been trying to get city leaders to remove the monument. City council later voted to relocate the monument, according to WAVY.

The monument was vandalized back in May when it was spray-painted with the word "SHAME."

Click here for more updates.

Downtown Norfolk Confederate monument vandalized againhttps://t.co/amxIopeHL1 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) October 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12