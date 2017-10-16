Tense moments don't stop vigil for 1-year-old killed in Henrico

Witnesses at a vigil for a 1-year-old girl killed on Oct. 10 say someone flashed a gun near the scene on Sunday, but police immediately put an end to the altercation.

More than a hundred loved ones gathered in the area where Jaidah Morris was shot inside a home on Fayette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"I dont know what to say," said Jaidah's grandmother Monica Morris. "I'm just so hurt, because I loved my grand baby. I watched her grow up."

Jaidah's other grandmother, Althea Graves says the girl's father, who was also shot, doesn't even know the toddler is dead.

"I'm just so sad, and I'm hurt," Graves said. "She was a fighter. She just had her first birthday. Two weeks ago she just had a big party for her birthday."

The family says Jaidah's father awoke on Sunday for the first time on Sunday, days after the shooting.

Jaidah's funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday at the March Funeral Home on 2110 East Laburnum Ave.

