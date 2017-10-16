Chesterfield road shut down for hours after SUV crashes into pole

The driver of the SUV is expected to be OK. (Source: NBC12)

The Chesterfield Police Department shut down part of Chester Road early Monday after an SUV flipped into a utility pole.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Kingsland Road.

No serious injuries were reported, and the road has reopened to all traffic.

There's no information on what led to the crash.

