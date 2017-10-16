Police ID man found dead at Henrico residence

Henrico police have identified the man found dead on Sunday.

Police have identified the man as James B. Thomas, 44.

Officers say they were called to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a death investigation. Police say his death is suspicious.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

