Henrico police investigating suspicious death

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
The Henrico Police Department says a death on Sunday is suspicious. 

Police say they were called to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a death investigation. 

No suspects have been named. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

