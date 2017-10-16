Henrico police investigating suspicious death

The Chesterfield Police Department shut down part of Chester Road early Monday after an SUV flipped into a utility pole.More >>
A man was sent to the hospital early Monday after his car flipped several times on Route 10 near the Hopewell border.More >>
Police say they were called to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a death investigation.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
