Henrico police investigating suspicious death

The Henrico Police Department says a death on Sunday is suspicious.

Police say they were called to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a death investigation.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12