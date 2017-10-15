VSU fraternity raises money for Puerto Rico victims

Alumni of the Virginia State University fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi tailgated for a good cause besides homecoming on Sunday.

All the money raised from the party will help one of the members' friends and family who are in Puerto Rico. Their homes were badly damaged after the hurricane.

The tailgate raised $1,000, which will be used to buy supplies to ship to Puerto Rico, ike cases of batteries.

"Mostly batteries and things for the mosquitos, food they got, but they need power. They haven't had power for a while, so everyone is using batteries. I'm going to try to send candles," said Raymond Richardson, who organized the fundraiser for Puerto Rico victims.

It can cost hundreds of dollars to ship items to the islands, through the mail.

