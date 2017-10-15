Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl spotted at Q Barbecue

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl was spotted at Q Barbecue in Midlothian on Saturday before the band's show at the Richmond Coliseum.

Q Barbecue posted a photo of Grohl at the restaurant on Facebook.

"He said when he is in the South, he asks where he can get the best BBQ, and everyone told him Q was the place to go," the post said.

The Foo Fighters made their return after famously playing at The National in 2014 following a crowdfunding effort by local fans that led to over $70,000 in ticket sales.

