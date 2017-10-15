Va. security officer on leave for mishandling student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A school security officer was placed on administrative leave after he allegedly mishandled a high school student.

WAVY-TV reports that during an early dismissal on Friday afternoon at Woodside High School in Newport News, a fight broke out between two students. One student, who was not involved in the original altercation, said they were mishandled by an officer responding to the incident. The students involved in the fight were disciplined, and the officer was placed on administrative leave. No one was injured during the altercation.

The incident was reported to Child Protective Services.

