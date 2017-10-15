Man arrested for charges stemming from Unite the Right rally

Charlottesville police arrested a man on Friday for charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.More >>
Charlottesville police arrested a man on Friday for charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.More >>
Virginia State Police say one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down lanes for hours Saturday night.More >>
Virginia State Police say one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down lanes for hours Saturday night.More >>
Police in Virginia have identified a man fatally shot by officers while fleeing from police after a reported sexual assault and robbery in the area.More >>
Police in Virginia have identified a man fatally shot by officers while fleeing from police after a reported sexual assault and robbery in the area.More >>
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with a threat made to Powhatan High School on social media.More >>
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with a threat made to Powhatan High School on social media.More >>
A man wanted in connection an assault in Charlottesville turned himself in to police on Thursday.More >>
A man wanted in connection an assault in Charlottesville turned himself in to police on Thursday.More >>