Man arrested for charges stemming from Unite the Right rally

Charlottesville police arrested a man on Friday for charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.

Corey Alexander Long, 23, of Culpeper, was arrested for assault and battery and disorderly conduct. WVIR reports the assault and battery charge was related to an incident on East Market Street, while the disorderly conduct charge was related to a flame-throwing incident.

Long turned himself in to Charlottesville police and was later released on an unsecured bond.

