Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old abducted in Woodbridge

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl missing out of Woodbridge. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Prince William County police are searching for Sinahi Aguilar Cruz, 16, who was last seen in the 14000 block of Danville Road. Police say she was likely abducted by Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21. The two may be traveling in a dark Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback.

Cruz is 5-feet-2-inches tall, has brown eyes, and straight, long brown hair. She was last seen wearing white with a purple stripe long sleeve shirt, denim jeans, and a light-colored jacket.

Segovia is described as a Hispanic man, has brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a V-neck t-shirt, blue denim baggy jeans, and white Nike Jordans shoes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts can call Prince William County Police at (703)792-6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

CORRECTION: Virginia State Police originally sent a release saying Cruz is a white female. Prince William County police issued a correction saying Cruz is a Hispanic female.

