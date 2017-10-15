FBI investigating after suspicious device found at Civil War reenactment site

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a suspicious device is found at a Civil War reenactment site in Middletown.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says someone found the item at the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historical Park around 4 p.m. Saturday. The device was found during an annual reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek.

Officers evacuated the immediate area until the device was rendered safe by Virginia State Police. No one was harmed.

The president of the site has canceled an event scheduled for Sunday following the incident.

Earlier this week, someone sent a letter saying they would harm "attendants" of this weekend's events, prompting police to provide addition

