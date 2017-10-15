1 person dead after crash in Powhatan

Virginia State Police say one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down lanes for hours Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. along Route 60 in the 4700 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan.

Lanes in the area are now back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12