Boy shot in leg in city's East End

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A juvenile is recovering after being shot at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road, just off Government Road.

Police say the boy was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK. 

There's no information on any suspects.

  • VSU locked down after shooting on homecoming weekend

    Saturday, October 14 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-10-15 03:10:07 GMT
    The VSU police department is searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23. 

  • Wildfires now up to 100 miles wide as death toll reaches 40

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-14 07:16:39 GMT
    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

  • Motion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

    Saturday, October 14 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-10-14 20:46:42 GMT
    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its 54-member board.More >>
