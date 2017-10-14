Boy shot in leg in city's East End

The VSU police department is searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23.More >>
The VSU police department is searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>