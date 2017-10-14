Man on scooter injured after being hit by GRTC bus in Church Hill

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a GRTC bus in Church Hill.

A witness says the scooter driver was on his cell phone and ran through a stop sign before the bus hit him near 25th and Clay streets.

He was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver did remain on the scene.

There's no word on whether or not the driver will be charged.

