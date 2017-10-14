VSU locked down after shooting on homecoming weekend

Virginia State University was put on lock down after a shooting on Saturday night.

The VSU police department said that officers were searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23.

If you have information about the shooting, call police at (804) 748-1251 or is at (804) 524-5411.

The shooting and lock down came as VSU was wrapping up homecoming weekend.

Shooting on Campus Update - Police scene still active and the campus remains on lockdown. Continue to avoid area. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017

Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017

