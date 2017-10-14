VSU locked down after shooting on homecoming weekend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VSU locked down after shooting on homecoming weekend

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12) Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State University was put on lock down after a shooting on Saturday night. 

The VSU police department said that officers were searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23. 

If you have information about the shooting, call police at (804) 748-1251 or is at (804) 524-5411.

The shooting and lock down came as VSU was wrapping up homecoming weekend. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • VSU locked down after shooting on homecoming weekend

    VSU locked down after shooting on homecoming weekend

    Saturday, October 14 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-10-15 03:03:37 GMT
    Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)

    The VSU police department is searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23. 

    More >>

    The VSU police department is searching for a black male wearing white jersey with blue number 23. 

    More >>

  • Wildfires now up to 100 miles wide as death toll reaches 40

    Wildfires now up to 100 miles wide as death toll reaches 40

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-14 07:16:39 GMT
    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:57:32 GMT

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

    More >>

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

    More >>

  • Motion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

    Motion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

    Saturday, October 14 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-10-14 20:46:42 GMT
    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:57:06 GMT
    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its 54-member board.More >>
    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its 54-member board.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly