Police: Woman found dead in Henrico condo complex

Henrico Police are in the middle of death investigation at a condo complex off of East Parham Road.

Police say around about 10:20 a.m. Saturday they found a woman unresponsive in the 1500 block of Americana Drive. Emergency crews attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding her death. The name of the deceased is not being released, pending positive identification.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

