Man in hospital after being shot in South Richmond

A man is in the hospital after being shot in broad daylight in Richmond's Southside.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lawson Street.

Officers say the man was shot in the back and then drove himself to VCU Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect. There is no word on a motive.

