Wounded military veteran gets mortgage-free home

SunTrust Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation donated a mortgage-free home to a military veteran who was serving in Iraq.

Richard Gooding was wounded in combat while serving in Iraq. He and his family received the keys to the home during a presentation held on Saturday.

SunTrust donated the home to the Gooding family, and team members came out to provide maintenance work to the home, including landscaping. "SunTrust volunteers also collected donations from local businesses and individuals to help furnish the home," the organization said in a press release.

SunTrust says they will be providing Gooding three years of financial counseling and homebuyer education funded by the SunTrust Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12