2 arrested in Hopewell in connection with 2-year-old's death

Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old toddler.

Aaron Christopher Watford, 26, and Telicia Monet Russell, 26, were arrested in connection with the investigation. Police responded to John Randolph Medical Center after receiving a report that the toddler was brought into the emergency department, unconscious and with injuries.

Hospital staff tried to help the two-year-old, but the child was later pronounced dead. Hopewell police and Hopewell Child Protective Services initiated a joint investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Watford, the two-year-old's father, with four felony counts of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell was charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, both Russell and Watford recently moved to Hopewell from Virginia Beach.

The two-year-old's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. Police are not releasing the child's identity at this time.

Hopewell police and Hopewell Child Protective Services are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12