Biden campaigns for Northam in Northern VA

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Northern Virginia on Saturday.

Biden and Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam hosted a workforce development roundtable in Reston.

They discussed "Ralph’s G3 plan -- Get Skilled, Get A Job and Give Back -- to develop a skilled workforce to fill the essential, well-paying new collar jobs of the 21st century in cybersecurity, computer programming, clean energy, healthcare and other high needs areas," Northam's campaign said in a news release.

Biden's appearance in Virginia happened on the same day Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican Ed Gillespie.

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Northam on Thursday.

