Virginia police identify suspect fatally shot by officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia have identified a man fatally shot by officers while fleeing from police after a reported sexual assault and robbery in the area.

Police say they received a 911 call on Friday afternoon from a house on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville reporting the sexual assault and armed robbery of a 72-year-old woman.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect on the Rivanna Trail. Police say as the officers approached, the man ran into the river and pointed a gun toward the officers, who opened fire and struck him.

Police have identified the man as 42-year-old J.C. Hawkins of Charlottesville. Police say a handgun was found at the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.