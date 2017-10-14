Pedestrian struck by Richmond police car - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pedestrian struck by Richmond police car

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
File photo (Source: RNN) File photo (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser on Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North Belvidere Street and West Franklin Street just before 6 p.m.

There is currently no word the pedestrian's condition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly