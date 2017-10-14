Man recovers in hospital after being shot in Richmond

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in Richmond on Friday night.

Richmond police received a call about a shooting between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. about a man shot twice in the 1500 block of North 20th Street. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered his injuries are non-life-threatening.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center.

There is no word on what caused the shooting or a suspect.

