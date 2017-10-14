Capital One to host 10 free coding workshops for middle school girls

Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a two-year-old toddler.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in Richmond on Friday night.More >>
Richmond police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser on Friday evening.More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
