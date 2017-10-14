Capital One to host 10 free coding workshops for middle school girls

Capital One is hosting 10 free coding workshops for middle school girls across the state in October.

A coding workshop will be held in Richmond on Saturday at Capital One's West Creek campus from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Similar events will take place in McLean, Virginia Beach, Danville, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, South Boston, Wise and Roanoke on October 14 and 21.

"Girls will participate in hands-on mobile app creation, mentor-led design thinking and a chance to win a free trip to the WIT Experience presented by the State of Virginia Secretary of Technology and powered by Capital One on November 15. WIT Experience will feature a Hack the Hackathon workshop, beginner’s DevOps seminar and a keynote address by Debbie Sterling of GoldieBlox, the interactive toy company for girls," said Capital One.

Capital One's West Creek Campus is located at 15080 Capital One Drive.

