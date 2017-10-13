High school football scoreboard - Oct. 13th - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football scoreboard - Oct. 13th

Here are the high school football scores from games played on Friday, October 13th:

Manchester 24, LC Bird 21
Hermitage 33, Mills Godwin 0
Dinwiddie 38, Meadowbrook 6
Hopewell 26, Prince George 0
Monacan 41, Cosby 7
Henrico 21, Varina 14
Thomas Dale 36, Petersburg 0
Lee-Davis 48, Atlee 21
Thomas Jefferson 29, Deep Run 24
James River 40, George Wythe 14
Powhatan 35, Fluvanna 0
Douglas Freeman 14, JR Tucker 7
Patrick Henry 28, Hanover 20
Midlothian 38, Clover Hill 23
Matoaca 37, Colonial Heights 0
Glen Allen 56, John Marshall 18
Goochland 58, Bluestone 18
Louisa 62, Monticello 21
Collegiate 42, Bishop O'Connell 7
Fork Union 86, Trinity 42
Essex 24, Colonial Beach 22
Lafayette 33, New Kent 0
Buckingham 84, Cumberland 21
King William 55, Mathews 20
Eastern View 63, Caroline 0
Middlesex 49, Charles City 12
Fuqua 41, Richmond Christian 8

