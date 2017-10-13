RVA community weighs in on $700K grant to fight crime

The community is chiming in after Attorney General Mark Herring announced a $700,000 federal grant to step up patrols across Richmond and create more community policing programs.More >>
The community is chiming in after Attorney General Mark Herring announced a $700,000 federal grant to step up patrols across Richmond and create more community policing programs.More >>
The city of Richmond spent $570,013 across multiple departments during September's rallies on Monument Avenue.More >>
The city of Richmond spent $570,013 across multiple departments during September's rallies on Monument Avenue.More >>
The partnership between the state Attorney General's Office and the City of Richmond -- known as "Respect Richmond" -- has landed nearly $700,000 in federal grants to help reduce gun and gang violence.More >>
The partnership between the state Attorney General's Office and the City of Richmond -- known as "Respect Richmond" -- has landed nearly $700,000 in federal grants to help reduce gun and gang violence.More >>
Police swarmed a car dealership after getting reports that someone had broken into the business.More >>
Police swarmed a car dealership after getting reports that someone had broken into the business.More >>
The tragedy in Las Vegas has local organizers evaluating their own security protocols.More >>
The tragedy in Las Vegas has local organizers evaluating their own security protocols.More >>