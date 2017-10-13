Wife brings man back from brink of death twice

A Henrico man is saved from the brink of death - twice! - thanks to his own wife. Both times he went into cardiac arrest, his wife, who is a physician herself, happened to be nearby.

Chris Camden is a triathlete, who is dedicated to living a healthy life. While competing in Williamsburg last month, his life completely changed.

"I keep on repeating God strong, God Strong," said Chris Camden.

It's the reminder Chris Camden keeps close at all times, and behind this survivors smile is a story many would consider a miracle. It starts near a finish line in September, where his wife was waiting for him to cross.

"I couldn't see who it was, so I grabbed the ankles to hold the ankles up to get more blood back to the organs to help resuscitate," said Theresa Camden.

Twenty yards from the end of a triathlon, a man went into cardiac arrest. Theresa Camden, a sports medicine physician, stepped in to help.

"While still looking for my husband," said Theresa Camden.

Until she realized the patient was actually her life partner.

"I collapsed to the ground, screaming for them to work on him and for God to save him," said Theresa Camden.

An Army vet in seemingly perfect health, for eight minutes, Chris had no heartbeat. He was rushed to the hospital and into surgery, where doctors found a 90 percent blockage in his heart. Yet he survived and came home.

But soon after, he collapsed at home, and again his wife worked to save his life.

"For three minutes, I was doing chest compressions and breaths while the children were calling 911," said Theresa Camden.

"Thank the Lord that he is okay," said 10-year-old Alexa - it was all she could think when her stepfather finally opened his eyes again. "Now that his heart is okay, its truly a miracle."

After more than 20 days in the hospital, the 46-year-old is home again.

"Chris is so strong and so courageous," said Theresa Camden.

His faith is stronger than ever.

"When you believe, anything is possible with God," said Chris Camden.

With a prayer to put back on the shoes he once raced in and continue to live his miracle.

"I'll be able to get out there and persevere, just know I'm going to have the strength to be even better," said Chris Camden.

The organizers from the triathlon where he collapsed honored Chris with a medal. Alexa says she is so inspired by Chris' survival, she's started to write a book about miracles.

