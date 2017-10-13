Baby hippo born at San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo safari park is now home to a newborn hippo!

The three-week-old calf hasn't been named yet. Keepers describe him as "fearless" with a "big personality."

He's estimated to weigh between 80 and 100 pounds.

His mother, Funani, is also at the zoo. Visitors can view them both at the safari park during the week.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12