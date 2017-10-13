Man arrested for shooting at Cook Out claims self defense

Jakweus Gordon spoke with NBC12 after the shooting at the Cook Out in Henrico (Source: NBC12)

The man accused of shooting his gun in the middle of the Cook Out parking lot in Henrico's West End is speaking out. 19-year-old Jakweus Gordon says the only reason why he owned a gun is because he was shot a few months ago.

He spoke only to NBC12's Henrico reporter Ashley Monfort.

He says he went to the 7-Eleven next door with friends and they were not there to get into any trouble. Gordon is now facing three felonies, but he claims it was self defense.

"I just feel like I was just really scared for my life," says Gordon.

He says another man was the aggressor and was fighting his friend. When Gordon got out of the car, he went towards the fight.

"Once I hit the corner, my friend is running towards me and he's just yelling, 'He has a gun!'" says Gordon. He says the gun was pointed towards him.

Gordon says he fired three rounds: one towards the man and the other two at the top of the Cook Out building.

"If someone is shooting at you, you're not going to sit there," he said. "My instincts kicked in, like I'm thinking he's about to take my life away for real."

NBC12 asked if he thought he may be endangering anybody by shooting in the air.

"I wasn't shooting in the air, necessarily," says Gordon. "I was thinking about my life in danger and it wasn't like I was thinking about everybody around me at the moment."

Gordon says the gun was purchased legally. He says he bought it after being shot six times on Patterson Avenue in June. He showed us the scars on his arm, his torso, his leg and back. He says he was in the hospital for weeks and had to learn how to walk again.

"First month after I got out of the hospital, if you walked up, anybody around me over seven, I thought had a gun," says Gordon. "Ready to shoot me. So I have certified PTSD. So I was truly scared for my life."

When asked if he ever thinks about why he ends up in these types of situations, Gordon answered, "I don't know. I need to stay in the house. That's what I think."

NBC12 asked police how many weapons were recovered, but they replied that information was not going to be released right now.

Gordon said he finished his first year at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College before he was shot in June. He says he worked as a restaurant cook and dishwasher before the most recent shooting happened.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12