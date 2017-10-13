Protests cost Richmond more than $570K

The city of Richmond spent $570,013 across multiple departments during September's rallies on Monument Avenue.

The police department spent $252,328 for personnel and $254,041 for equipment and operating costs.

City officials say that some of the equipment purchased for the event was a one-time cost for items "that will be used to properly equip officers and first responders in future operations."

Additional departments and costs associated with the protests are:

Department of Emergency Communications - Personnel: $6,442

Department of Information Technology - Personnel: $7,339

Department of Public Utilities - Personnel: $5,160

Department of Public Utilities - Operating (Contractor): $2,889

Department of Public Works - Personnel: $3,791

Fire and EMS - Personnel: $28,056

Fire and EMS - Operating: $5,730

Planning and Development Review - Personnel: $460

Sheriff's Office - Personnel: $3,776

Seven people were arrested in the protests, and no serious injuries were reported as multiple groups protested in front of the Lee Monument and other parts of the city on Sept. 16.

