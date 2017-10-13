Protests cost Richmond more than $570K - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Protests cost Richmond more than $570K

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The city of Richmond spent $570,013 across multiple departments during September's rallies on Monument Avenue

The police department spent $252,328 for personnel and $254,041 for equipment and operating costs. 

City officials say that some of the equipment purchased for the event was a one-time cost for items "that will be used to properly equip officers and first responders in future operations." 

Additional departments and costs associated with the protests are: 

  • Department of Emergency Communications - Personnel: $6,442
  • Department of Information Technology - Personnel: $7,339
  • Department of Public Utilities - Personnel: $5,160
  • Department of Public Utilities - Operating (Contractor): $2,889
  • Department of Public Works - Personnel: $3,791 
  • Fire and EMS - Personnel: $28,056
  • Fire and EMS - Operating: $5,730
  • Planning and Development Review - Personnel: $460
  • Sheriff's Office - Personnel: $3,776

Seven people were arrested in the protests, and no serious injuries were reported as multiple groups protested in front of the Lee Monument and other parts of the city on Sept. 16. 

