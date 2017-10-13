Signs ask Henrico drivers not to give panhandlers money

Ten new signs throughout Henrico are asking for residents to not give money to panhandlers, as well as providing anyone in a need a phone number to call for help.

"Soliciting in the median is very dangerous," said Deputy County Manager for Community Services Brandon Hinton. "People are standing in the medians that are not very wide and asking for money. ... We're truly concerned there's a public safety issue."

The signs are placed throughout the county in areas officials say are among the busiest and where they've seen the most solicitors.

"Somebody's going to get hurt" while asking for money or avoiding people in the media, Hinton said.

Hinton says the hotline number -- 501-7818 -- on the signs is for solicitors to use to call the county for help. He said the county will help provide services or connect people to other organizations that can help.

Let us know what you think of these signs on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12