NBC12 Viewpoint: If it’s October, it’s artoberVA!

If you believe in the arts, love the arts or just want to support the arts, October is the month you will love.

In our region, the local nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $360 million in total economic activity – supporting more than 10,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generating more than $31 million in local and state government revenues.

Each October, CultureWorks presents artoberVA to promote events, popups, exhibits, science, history, collaborations and all of the arts culture that is happening in Richmond and the Tri-Cities.

The reason for artoberVA is to increase awareness and participation in the arts and cultural events and to expand the visibility for organizations, venues and artists that are making this exciting new scene come to life.

There are still plenty of days left in the month, so if you want CultureWorks and NBC12 to share your event on our calendars, go to NBC12.com and ArtoberVA.com and share them with us.

Supporting the arts is good for the local economy, great for education and a wonderful way to support your region.

I am looking forward to seeing you in artoberVA.

