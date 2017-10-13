Publix reveals pumpkin spice iced tea

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

"Calling all Pumpkin Spice Fans! Grab this limited edition flavor while you can," the grocery store chain posted to Facebook this week.

One of the fans of the Publix Facebook page said it tasted like a "spiced tea."

Other fans were demanding some of their other tea flavors return to the shelves.

There's currently no information on how long the pumpkin spiced iced tea will be available.

