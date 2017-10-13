Businesses use Instagram to recruit customers

Instagram is used to share those memorable moments with your friends and family, but businesses are also using the social media site to recruit customers.

Researchers at Northwestern University's medical school combed through the top posts related to plastic surgery on Instagram and then dug into the background of the posters.

They say fewer than 18 percent of those posts came from board-certified plastic surgeons. Some of those posts were not from doctors at all.

The researchers found cosmetic procedure posts from dentist offices, spas and hair salons.

The researchers also found most of those posts were purely promotional, with little to no information about risks of those procedures.

Never hire a doctor based on something you saw on social media. A better idea is to identify board-certified cosmetic surgeons and then meet with them to discuss risks, costs, and realistic expectations.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12